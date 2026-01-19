Trump links Greenland takeover threats to Nobel peace prize snub: No longer felt obliged to think "purely of peace"

HQ

Donald Trump has tied his escalating threats to seize control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel peace prize, according to an extraordinary letter sent by the United States president to Norway's prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

In the letter, whose authenticity was confirmed by Støre on Monday (via VG), Trump said that after being passed over for the prize he no longer felt obliged to think "purely of peace", adding that he was now free to focus on what he believed was "good and proper" for the United States.

We don't know how this could have affected Trump's decision to push for the territory (in real terms, probably nothing), but the remarks come as Trump intensifies pressure over Greenland, and threatens tariffs against eight European allies unless Washington is allowed to acquire the Arctic island.