      Trump likens Iran strike to Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings

      "It ended the war," he says.

      HQ

      The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump has compared the United States strike on Iran's nuclear sites to the historic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, claiming it effectively ended conflict and crippled Iran's program.

      "They're essentially the same thing. I don't want to use the example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they're essentially the same thing. They ended the war," United States President Donald Trump stated at a press conference at the NATO summit in The Hague.

      Despite intelligence questioning the extent of the damage, US President Donald Trump dismissed doubts as fake news. He also suggested negotiations with Iran are unnecessary but possible, while leaving open the door for future strikes if nuclear activity resumes.

      WASHINGTON D.C., USA - FEBRUARY 4, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the East Room of the White House // Shutterstock

