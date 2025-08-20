Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Trump launches TikTok account before decision on platform's future

"America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?"

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. United States President Donald Trump has officially launched its TikTok account this week, posting a short video greeting millions of American users through the Chinese app with more than 170 million users in the US.

The new account, @whitehouse, went live on Tuesday evening with an initial video showing footage of Trump as he declares: "I am your voice." Then, the caption reads: "America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?"

This comes as the Chinese-owned platform faces ongoing pressure to sell its United States operations, with deadlines repeatedly extended by the current administration (something that has drawn criticism from some lawmakers).

While TikTok remains under scrutiny for national security concerns, the White House emphasizes using the platform to showcase governmental achievements. The new account quickly attracted tens of thousands of followers within hours of going live.

Trump launches TikTok account before decision on platform's future
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 01.16.2025: Smartphone with the TIKTOK app logo on the screen, and President-elect Donald Trump and the US flag in the background. Concept of social media and trade dispute // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content