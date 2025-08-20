Trump launches TikTok account before decision on platform's future

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has officially launched its TikTok account this week, posting a short video greeting millions of American users through the Chinese app with more than 170 million users in the US.

The new account, @whitehouse, went live on Tuesday evening with an initial video showing footage of Trump as he declares: "I am your voice." Then, the caption reads: "America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?"

This comes as the Chinese-owned platform faces ongoing pressure to sell its United States operations, with deadlines repeatedly extended by the current administration (something that has drawn criticism from some lawmakers).

While TikTok remains under scrutiny for national security concerns, the White House emphasizes using the platform to showcase governmental achievements. The new account quickly attracted tens of thousands of followers within hours of going live.