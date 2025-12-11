Trump launches one-million-dollar "gold card"

HQ

Trump has launched the Trump Gold Card, a new immigration scheme offering accelerated United States residency (and eventually citizenship) to foreigners who pay at least $1 million. Trump promoted the card online, calling it a "direct path to citizenship" for vetted applicants and a tool for keeping top global talent in the United States.

The programme's website says the $1m fee itself serves as proof the applicant will "substantially benefit" the country. Businesses sponsoring workers must pay $2m, while a forthcoming $5m "platinum" card will include special tax breaks. All applicants must also pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee.

Democrats have criticised the scheme for favoring the wealthy, contrasting it with traditional green cards, which are open to a broader range of immigrants. Trump argues the program will attract high-earning professionals and job creators.

The Gold Card rollout comes amid an aggressive immigration crackdown: rising visa fees, mass deportations, a pause on applications from countries under Trump's travel ban, and a new $100,000 fee for many H-1B applicants abroad.