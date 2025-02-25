Trump labels Zelensky a dictator but won't do the same for Putin

HQ

While responding to journalists during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24, United States President Donald Trump refrained from labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator, a label he had recently used for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump explained that he doesn't use such terms lightly, offering no clear stance on Putin's leadership. This contrasts with his February 19 social media post, where he referred to Zelensky as a "dictator" due to his refusal to hold elections, despite Ukraine's constitution banning elections under martial law.

Trump's remarks echoed Russian propaganda, raising concerns about his approach to global diplomacy. Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to meet with Zelensky to finalise a $500 billion minerals deal, despite the deal being criticised as a "colonial agreement" by former Ukrainian officials. For now, it remains to be seen how Trump's foreign policy will evolve in the coming weeks.