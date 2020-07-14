Trump is now allowed on Twitch again

You're watching Advertisements

Two weeks ago, we reported on the fact that President Donal Trump had been banned from Twitch, after some things he said were classified as hate speech. Twitch themselves explained that they are "committed to continuing our efforts to make Twitch a safer environment with more tools to combat harassment and hate".

Now President Trump has been unbanned of Twitch, and are thereby free to use it again. But as Twitch points out, "politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines". We cannot help but feel that we wouldn't bet any money on Trump not getting banned again as he does not have a solid track record when it comes to racism and fairly hateful conduct.