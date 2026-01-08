Trump invites Colombia's Petro to White House after earlier military threats

HQ

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that arrangements are being made for Colombian President Gustavo Petro to visit the White House, marking a sharp diplomatic shift just days after Trump appeared to entertain the idea of military action against Colombia.

The two leaders spoke by phone (their first conversation since Trump's weekend remarks) and Trump described the call as respectful, saying he "appreciated his call and tone." Trump said he looked forward to meeting Petro "in the near future" at the White House, though no specific date has been set.

Gustavo Petro // Shutterstock

Just days earlier, Trump had told reporters that a United States military operation focused on Colombia "sounds good to me" after Washington's controversial raid in Venezuela that removed President Nicolás Maduro from power. The comment sparked alarm in Bogotá and across the region, especially after Trump accused Petro's government of enabling illegal drug flows.

Relations between Washington and Bogotá have been tense since Trump returned to office in 2025. The United States revoked Petro's visa and slapped sanctions on him and several officials last year amid sharp disagreements over counternarcotics cooperation and broader regional policy.

Petro hailed the call as cordial and said he urged a restart of dialogue between the two nations during a rally in Bogotá, even as some Colombians protested Trump's earlier threats, a reflection of lingering unease even as both sides signal a willingness to reset ties.