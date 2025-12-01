Trump insults reporter: This time, after she asked "what part of the body" his latest MRI was looking at

HQ

President Donald Trump launched another verbal attack at a female reporter on Sunday night while addressing questions aboard Air Force One about his recent MRI exam.

When asked what part of his body the scan focused on, Trump dismissed the query, saying, "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it," adding the reporter would be "incapable of doing" the same.

Calls for Trump to release his MRI results

The exchange came after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz renewed calls for Trump to release his MRI results, citing concerns over the president's mental and physical health. Trump claimed his MRI was "perfect" and suggested he might release it, while continuing his long-running pattern of personal attacks on female journalists.

In recent weeks, Trump has targeted reporters from CBS, The New York Times, and Bloomberg with insults ranging from "stupid person" to "ugly, both inside and out," to "quiet, piggy," prompting White House officials to defend his remarks as responses to "inappropriate" questioning. The White House has not yet provided a timeline for the release of Trump's MRI results.