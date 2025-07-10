Trump imposes new tariffs on copper and Brazilian goods

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump intensified his tariff campaign on Wednesday, revealing a new 50% tariff on copper imports into the United States and a 50% duty on products from Brazil, both set to take effect on August 1.

"I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT," United States President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry."

Trump linked the copper measure to national security, while the Brazilian tariff stems from political tensions and digital trade disputes. Additional tariff letters were sent to several partners, and further investigations into Brazil's practices may lead to more restrictions.