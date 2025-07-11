Trump imposes 35% tariff on imports from Canada

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has announced a significant increase in tariffs on Canadian goods, set to take effect next month, and suggested that higher blanket tariffs could soon target other trading partners.

"Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

While certain goods under the USMCA and some energy products are expected to be exempt, the move heightens trade tensions with one of its closest allies. Canada has vowed to defend its workers and businesses, and negotiations remain ongoing.