Trump announces 25% tariffs on auto imports to United States

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, set to take effect on April 3, significantly intensifying the ongoing global trade war and further straining international economic relations.

The move is expected to drive up vehicle prices and slow production, with significant impacts on global automakers, including those in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Germany, who are some of the key suppliers to the United States auto market.

The tariffs are part of a broader strategy to address the United States trade deficit, with Trump suggesting that retaliatory tariffs could follow from other nations. For now, it remains to be seen how this tariff will reshape international trade relations and economic stability.