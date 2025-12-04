Trump hosts Congo and Rwanda leaders

HQ

President Donald Trump hosts the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in Washington on Thursday as part of a renewed effort to stabilise eastern Congo and unlock Western investment in a region rich in critical minerals.

A new push for peace

Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi are expected to reaffirm their commitment to an economic integration plan finalised last month, as well as a US-brokered peace agreement signed in June but still not put into action. Analysts say US diplomacy has helped pause an escalation of fighting in the area, though core disputes remain unresolved.

The visit comes as the M23 rebel group, supported by Rwanda according to UN experts, continues to clash with Congolese forces despite recent ceasefire renewals. Kinshasa accuses the rebels of undermining peace efforts, while Kigali maintains its actions are driven by security concerns tied to hostile militias operating in Congo. M23 is not participating in the Washington talks and is not bound by the agreements.

Trump, seeking diplomatic momentum after mixed results abroad and rising domestic tensions, plans to host the signing at the United States Institute of Peace. The move also aligns with Washington's push to secure access to minerals such as cobalt, lithium, tin and tantalum, key to global supply chains increasingly contested by China.

Under the latest framework, Congo would need to move against armed groups hostile to Rwanda, while Kigali would be required to withdraw its forces from Congolese territory. Progress on both fronts has been limited since June.