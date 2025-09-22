Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Trump honors Kirk at packed memorial in Arizona

The event mixed mourning with sharp political rhetoric.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

At a packed memorial in Arizona on Sunday, Donald Trump honored the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk while using the occasion to renew attacks on his political adversaries. The ceremony, held in a stadium filled with supporters in red, white and blue, blended tributes with campaign-style energy as Trump cast Kirk as a martyr and vowed to continue his mission. While family and allies praised Kirk's faith and activism, Trump struck a combative tone, blaming ideological rivals for his death. The service drew top administration officials and featured emotional remarks from Kirk's widow, who has now taken over his youth organization. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content