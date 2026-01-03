Trump holds press conference to talk about United States strikes in Venezuela and capture of Maduro | WATCH LIVE

HQ

United States President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET) to provide details on the military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The announcement came via Trump's Truth Social account, where he confirmed that the operation was carried out "in conjunction with United States law enforcement" and successfully removed Maduro from power.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been captured and transported out of the country along with his wife," Trump wrote.

Trump's upcoming press briefing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is expected to provide further details on the operation, including how it was carried out and the status of Venezuela's political and military leadership. This is a developing story... In the meantime, if you are interested in the press conference, you can watch it in the video below.

Read this story in chronological order: