Trump holds call with NATO's Rutte on Greenland

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland.

The discussion comes amid Trump's ongoing push for the United States to gain control of the Danish territory, including punishing some of its closest European allies with new tariffs.

Trump also announced that he had agreed to a meeting of "various parties" at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, though he did not clarify who would attend.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump described Greenland as "imperative for National and World Security" and insisted there could be "no going back," adding that "everyone agrees" on the issue.

The president had previously told reporters that discussions about acquiring Greenland would take place at Davos, arguing that Denmark is unable to adequately protect the territory...

Trump on Truth Social:

I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP