Trump hints at softer stance on Iran oil sanctions

United States may ease enforcement to support Iran's post-conflict recovery.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Trump has suggested that the United States could relax its enforcement of oil sanctions on Iran, citing the country's need for economic rebuilding after recent tensions.

"They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen," United States President Donald Trump said at a news conference at the NATO Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

While maintaining that pressure remains in place, his comments at the NATO Summit hinted at a willingness to cooperate indirectly, particularly with China. The move is seen as a strategic gesture aimed at stabilizing the region without formally lifting restrictions.

Bukha, OMAN - MAY 28 2021: Iranian coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. giant sea container ship in the strait of Hormuz. Near East // Shutterstock

