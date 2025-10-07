Trump hints at possible presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell He also mentions Sean "Diddy" Combs asked for the same thing following his recent conviction.

HQ Trump has suggested he could consider a presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, while also revealing that entertainer Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked for the same thing following his recent conviction. Speaking shortly after the Supreme Court declined Ghislaine Maxwell's final appeal (ensuring that her lengthy prison sentence will stand unless overturned by a presidential pardon), Trump said he would review the matter with the Department of Justice. The president also acknowledged that many have sought his intervention, noting the potential political implications of pardoning figures connected to high-profile criminal cases. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell // Shutterstock