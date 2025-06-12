Trump hints at possible Israeli strike on Iran amid renewed nuclear tensions

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and Iran. United States President Donald Trump has said on Thursday that an Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen," though he stressed the need to avoid escalation and pursue a diplomatic resolution.
The remarks come as Washington and Tehran prepare for another round of nuclear talks, following a UN ruling that Iran is breaching non-proliferation commitments. As regional fears and military preparations rise, markets have already responded to the uncertainty.