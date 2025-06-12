Trump hints at possible Israeli strike on Iran amid renewed nuclear tensions

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . United States President Donald Trump has said on Thursday that an Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen," though he stressed the need to avoid escalation and pursue a diplomatic resolution.

The remarks come as Washington and Tehran prepare for another round of nuclear talks, following a UN ruling that Iran is breaching non-proliferation commitments. As regional fears and military preparations rise, markets have already responded to the uncertainty.