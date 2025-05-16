Trump hints at new F-55 warplane and F-22 super upgrade

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump has suggested on Thursday the US is considering two major military aviation projects: a new twin-engine F-55 warplane and a significantly upgraded version of the F-22 Raptor, dubbed the F-22 Super.

His remarks came during a business meeting in Doha, shortly after Boeing secured the F-47 contract to replace the F-22. While Lockheed Martin was sidelined in that deal, it now appears eager to pivot toward refreshed designs based on past technologies.