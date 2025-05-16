English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump hints at new F-55 warplane and F-22 super upgrade

During a visit to Doha, the president floated plans for a twin-engine F-55 fighter and a modernized F-22.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump has suggested on Thursday the US is considering two major military aviation projects: a new twin-engine F-55 warplane and a significantly upgraded version of the F-22 Raptor, dubbed the F-22 Super.

His remarks came during a business meeting in Doha, shortly after Boeing secured the F-47 contract to replace the F-22. While Lockheed Martin was sidelined in that deal, it now appears eager to pivot toward refreshed designs based on past technologies.

Trump hints at new F-55 warplane and F-22 super upgrade
US Air Force F-22 RAPTOR fighter jets overhead Poland // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content