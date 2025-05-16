Trump hints at new F-55 warplane and F-22 super upgrade

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump has suggested on Thursday the US is considering two major military aviation projects: a new twin-engine F-55 warplane and a significantly upgraded version of the F-22 Raptor, dubbed the F-22 Super.
His remarks came during a business meeting in Doha, shortly after Boeing secured the F-47 contract to replace the F-22. While Lockheed Martin was sidelined in that deal, it now appears eager to pivot toward refreshed designs based on past technologies.