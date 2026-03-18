Trump has "full confidence" in new intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, White House says

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Donald Trump has full confidence in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The statement comes after the resignation of Joe Kent due to the ongoing war involving Iran. US lawmakers are set to question key members of the administration, including Gabbard, in public hearings on national security.

"He does, yes, and we look ​forward to watching the director's hearings today," Leavitt told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program when ​asked if the United States president, Donald Trump, ​had confidence in Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard is an American politician and US Army Reserve officer who, as of March 2025, serves as the 8th Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the second Trump administration.