Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax dispute

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Canada . United States President Donald Trump has abruptly ended trade negotiations with Canada, calling the country's new digital tax on United States tech firms a "blatant attack."

The decision, just days after positive signs at the G7 summit, signals a return to strained relations between the neighboring nations. While US officials downplayed the fallout, the White House confirmed that new tariffs on Canadian goods will be announced soon.