Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax dispute

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States and Canada. United States President Donald Trump has abruptly ended trade negotiations with Canada, calling the country's new digital tax on United States tech firms a "blatant attack."
The decision, just days after positive signs at the G7 summit, signals a return to strained relations between the neighboring nations. While US officials downplayed the fallout, the White House confirmed that new tariffs on Canadian goods will be announced soon.