English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax dispute

United States President Donald Trump ends recent diplomatic progress and threatens new tariffs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States and Canada. United States President Donald Trump has abruptly ended trade negotiations with Canada, calling the country's new digital tax on United States tech firms a "blatant attack."

The decision, just days after positive signs at the G7 summit, signals a return to strained relations between the neighboring nations. While US officials downplayed the fallout, the White House confirmed that new tariffs on Canadian goods will be announced soon.

Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax dispute
KANANASKIS, CANADA - JUNE 16: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Canada // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesCanada


Loading next content