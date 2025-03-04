Trump halts military aid to Ukraine after shouting match with Zelensky

HQ

Washington's latest move sent shockwaves across international diplomacy as President Donald Trump abruptly halted all military aid to Ukraine on Monday following a heated dispute with President Volodymyr Zelensky last week (via Reuters).

This decision, rooted in Trump's growing frustration over what he perceives as insufficient gratitude from Kyiv, leaves European allies scrambling to fill the void while emboldening Moscow's position.

The White House has remained tight-lipped about the extent and duration of the freeze, but the implications are already rippling across the Atlantic, with European countries condemning the decision, arguing it plays into Russia's hands.

Meanwhile, Trump hinted that a long-anticipated minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine could still be salvaged, provided Kyiv aligns with his vision of security—one that prioritises American economic interests over traditional military commitments.

Congressional leaders, caught off guard, are now pressing for clarity on whether existing weapons deliveries and intelligence-sharing will also be affected. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.