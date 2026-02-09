Trump hails Takaichi's landslide win, pledges strong backing for Japan leader

HQ

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her sweeping election victory, praising her leadership and the decision to call an early vote that delivered a rare two-thirds supermajority in parliament. In a social media post, Trump said it was his "honour" to have endorsed Takaichi and wished her success in advancing what he called a conservative "peace through strength" agenda.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, secured a historic mandate that gives her coalition firm control of the legislature and clears the way for promised tax cuts and increased defence spending. The scale of the win has strengthened her hand at home, even as her economic plans have unsettled financial markets and her tough security stance has heightened tensions with China.

Trump's message underscored the close alignment between the two leaders, following his public endorsement days before the vote. He described Takaichi as a respected and popular figure and said the Japanese people would continue to have his strong support, reinforcing expectations of close US-Japan ties as her new term begins...

Trump on Truth Social:

Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote. She is a highly respected and very popular Leader. Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il. Sanae: It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda. The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support.