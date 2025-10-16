Trump greenlights CIA operations in Venezuela

HQ

We just got the news. United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he has authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela, escalating Washington's pressure on Nicolás Maduro's government. The move, reportedly aimed at dismantling the regime and expanding intelligence activity across the Caribbean, marks a new phase in the administration's regional strategy. Trump justified the decision by linking it to drug trafficking and the arrival of Venezuelan migrants, though he offered no evidence for his claims. Meanwhile, Caracas has condemned the measure as a breach of international law and accused the United States of pursuing regime change under the guise of security operations. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!