Trump floats record $1.5tn military budget for 2027 (up from $900 bn in 2026)

HQ

Donald Trump has called for a $1.5 trillion United States military budget in 2027, a dramatic leap from the $901bn approved for 2026 that would mark the largest defence spending surge since the Korean war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the figure was set after consultations with lawmakers and cabinet officials, arguing that "dangerous times" demanded a far bigger Pentagon. The proposal comes amid aggressive United States actions abroad and renewed talk of using military power to reshape global security priorities.

Markets reacted quickly. Shares in major defence contractors jumped in after-hours trading, with investors betting on a flood of new contracts if Congress signs off on the plan.

Trump insists the increase would be paid for by tariff revenues and would not add to the national debt, a claim widely questioned by analysts. Independent estimates suggest the plan could add trillions of dollars to US borrowing over the next decade, even assuming tariffs remain in place.