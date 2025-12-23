Trump flew on Epstein jet eight times in the 1990s, newly released files show

HQ

United States President Donald Trump on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private jet eight times during the 1990s, according to an internal prosecutor's email released Tuesday by the US Justice Department.

The email, dated January 7, 2020, cites flight records indicating Trump was aboard Epstein's plane on multiple occasions, including at least four flights with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein abuse underage girls.

Trump previously said he was "never on Epstein's plane"

No allegation of criminal wrongdoing by Trump is made in the document. Trump previously said he was "never on Epstein's plane," a claim that appears to conflict with the newly disclosed records. The White House did not immediately comment.

The Justice Department said some documents in the release include unfounded or false claims about Trump, stressing that the allegations lack credibility. Nearly 30,000 pages of Epstein-related records were made public under a new transparency law, though many remain heavily redacted. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.

