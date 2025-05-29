English
Trump faces rising pressure over Russia sanctions

Allies and lawmakers urge shift as Putin steps up attacks.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Amid mounting calls from Republican senators and White House advisers, we now know that President Trump is being pushed to back new sanctions against Russia following recent escalations in Ukraine.

While Trump has long favoured dialogue over penalties, internal frustration over Moscow's latest attacks is growing. Meanwhile, his team is weighing legislation that would penalize nations buying Russian oil, offering Trump a way to act without appearing confrontational.

U.S. President Donald Trump has departed the White House for a visit to the state of Michigan. Michigan, U.S 29.04.2025 // Shutterstock

