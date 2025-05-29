Trump faces rising pressure over Russia sanctions

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Amid mounting calls from Republican senators and White House advisers, we now know that President Trump is being pushed to back new sanctions against Russia following recent escalations in Ukraine.
While Trump has long favoured dialogue over penalties, internal frustration over Moscow's latest attacks is growing. Meanwhile, his team is weighing legislation that would penalize nations buying Russian oil, offering Trump a way to act without appearing confrontational.