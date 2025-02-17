Trump draws criticism for Napoleon comparison amid judiciary clashes

HQ

Donald Trump is in hot water after invoking Napoleon in a social media post by saying that "he who saves his country does not violate any laws," quote attributed to the French emperor.

This statement comes amid a week of political turmoil, as Trump's administration faces multiple lawsuits challenging its policies. Critics, including former United States Secretary of Labour Robert Reich, have accused the president of lawlessness, while others like Virginia Senator Tim Kaine argue that Trump's approach undermines the rule of law.

The controversy grows as the president continues to defy court orders, including those related to federal funding. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has been under fire for controversial staff cuts and moves to dismantle federal agencies. For now, it remains to be seen how these actions will play out in the courts and the public's eye.