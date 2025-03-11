Trump eyes Pentagon bases for critical minerals refining

HQ

In a new move to reduce reliance on China, President Donald Trump is pushing to establish metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases, prioritizing domestic production of critical minerals essential for national security, according to sources (via Reuters).

With fighter jets, submarines, high-tech weaponry, and critical ammunition components all relying on Chinese-processed materials, the plan underscores the administration's urgency in securing the supply chain and reducing geopolitical vulnerabilities.

While avoiding controversial land acquisitions, the initiative sidesteps calls for a federal stockpile or a Buy American mandate, focusing instead on streamlining regulations and repurposing mine waste for faster mineral production.

However, the regulatory hurdles of operating such facilities on military land remain uncertain, so it remains to be seen how this strategy will navigate environmental laws and industry concerns.