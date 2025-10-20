Trump eyes new way to lower prices: "Buy some beef from Argentina"

HQ

Just a few days ago, Trump met with Milei at the White House. Now, United States President Donald Trump suggested that the United States could turn to Argentinian beef to help lower costs for American consumers. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he framed the move as a practical solution amid persistently high meat prices driven by drought and reduced imports from nearby markets. Trump emphasized that strategic imports could provide relief for families while simultaneously supporting Argentina's fragile economy, which has been receiving financial backing from the United States and private investors. "We would buy some beef from Argentina," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!