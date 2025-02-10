Trump eyes Gaza as "real estate", reitarating plan for United States takeover

HQ

President Donald Trump has again made headlines with his bold and controversial claim that the United States is "committed to buying and owning" the Gaza Strip, a plan that has stirred international outrage.

In a recent interview aboard Air Force One on route to the Super Bowl, Trump referred to Gaza as a "big real estate site," proposing that the United States would take control of the territory and potentially allow Middle Eastern countries to assist in its reconstruction.

While Trump believes this could offer a brighter future for the two million displaced Palestinians, the notion of forcibly relocating them has drawn sharp criticism, with Palestinian leaders and several nations rejecting the idea outright.

Critics argue that Trump's plan could be viewed as a violation of international law, with the United Nations emphasizing that forced population transfers are prohibited under international standards.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has praised Trump's vision as "revolutionary," further complicating the delicate political landscape in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how this controversial proposal will unfold.