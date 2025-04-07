Trump extends TikTok sale deadline by a further 75 days

HQ

Before Donald Trump returned to office and became President of the United States, again, one of his predecessor's final acts was to sign a law that meant that the Chinese owned TikTok must be sold to a US buyer or be banned from operation in the country. When Trump took over, he began efforts to "save" TikTok by opening up a 75 day window for a deal of such to happen, but that never came to fruition.

Since Trump clearly doesn't want to ban TikTok in the US, the President has now kicked off a second 75 day period wherein the social media must be sold to prevent it from being banned in the country. While many will no doubt want to snap up the immensely popular platform, the same level of concern and urgency likely won't apply, as evidently the risk of TikTok being banned is not as serious as once perceived.

This extension was revealed by Trump himself on his Truth Social platform, where he notes: "The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days."

Do you think anyone will swoop in and buy TikTok from its current parent company, ByteDance?

