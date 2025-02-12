Trump expresses hope for renewed ties with Russia after prisoner release

HQ

Marc Fogel, an American teacher held in Russia since 2021, was unexpectedly freed after a deal brokered by Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. In an official statement, Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, confirmed that Fogel's release was the result of a negotiated exchange.

Waltz emphasized that the deal represented "a show of good faith from the Russians" and a positive step toward resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. Waltz further noted that the United States and Russia's collaboration on this issue was a sign that both sides could move in a more cooperative direction. The release marks a significant moment in the diplomatic back-and-forth between the two nations, highlighting the potential for further negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed optimism, suggesting that this exchange could pave the way for a better relationship with Moscow and potentially end the ongoing war in Ukraine. When asked about what the United States gave in return for Fogel's release, Trump downplayed the concessions, stating that "not much" was offered, but highlighting that the interaction with Russia had been very positive. For now, it remains to be seen how this will influence broader geopolitical dynamics.