Trump expresses disappointment over Mojtaba Khamenei's rise to Iran's supreme leader

HQ

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was "disappointed" by Iran's appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader, following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump described the decisinon as likely to "lead to just more of the same problem for the country," signaling continued concerns over Tehran's hardline policies.

When pressed on whether Mojtaba Khamenei might be targeted by US actions, Trump declined to comment, calling it "inappropriate" to speculate. Mojtaba Khamenei, previously influential within Iran's security and business sectors, now holds ultimate authority over all matters of state in the Islamic Republic.