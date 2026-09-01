Trump expected to strain "special relationship" between US and UK with revaluation of Falklands sovereignty

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US president Donald Trump has suggested he's reconsidering support for Britain's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The move is expected to be used to push the UK to raise its defence spending and NATO contributions.

As per The Guardian, the official US standpoint is one of neutrality over who has rightful sovereignty over the Falklands. It does recognise British administration over the territory, which has been held almost continuously since 1833. The islands were the subject of a military conflict with Argentina for the United Kingdom in 1982.

Washington also commented last week that its position on the islands could change if Britain failed to meet its defence spending commitments. Speculation on the US switching allegiance has been occurring for months, as following the UK's lack of support for the Iran war, it's believed Washington is looking for a way to retaliate.

While this wouldn't change anything officially, it would be a psychological blow to Britain's sovereignty. Trump has become close with Argentina's president Javier Milei in recent months, and has even authorised a $20 billion financial lifeline to Argentina to help it through its financial crisis.