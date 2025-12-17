Trump expands United States travel ban to seven more countries, including Syria

HQ

President Donald Trump has added seven countries to the United States' full travel ban, barring their citizens from entering the country starting January 1, the White House said on Tuesday.

The newly banned countries are Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos and Sierra Leone, along with holders of Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents. Laos and Sierra Leone had previously faced only partial restrictions. Trump also imposed partial entry limits on 15 additional countries.

The White House said the move is aimed at protecting national security, citing "serious deficiencies" in screening, vetting and information-sharing. Syria's inclusion is notable, coming weeks after Trump held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, but following a deadly attack in Syria that killed two United States soldiers and a civilian interpreter.