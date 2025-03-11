Trump escalates trade war with Canada, doubling steel and aluminium tariffs

HQ

In a new escalation of trade tensions, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will impose a 50% tariff on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, doubling the previously planned rate (via Reuters).

The move comes in response to Ontario's unexpected and controversial decision to slap a 25% tariff on electricity exports to the United States, a measure that has sparked outrage among American officials and industry leaders.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that his administration would also demand Canada remove what he called excessive tariffs on American dairy products, warning that failure to comply could lead to even higher levies on Canadian automobiles starting April 2.

He further hinted at declaring a national emergency on electricity in affected areas, portraying the standoff as yet another example of unfair trade practices harming American industries. For now, it remains to be seen how Canada will respond to this latest escalation.