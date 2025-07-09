Trump escalates trade dispute with tariff hike on copper

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States President Donald Trump has announced on Tuesday a significant 50% tariff increase on copper imports, with new duties on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals expected to follow.

"It's about time the United States of America started collecting money from countries that were ripping us off... and laughing behind our back at how stupid we were," United States President Donald Trump said, after he pushed back a Wednesday deadline to August 1.

This prompts urgent responses from key partners including Japan and South Korea. While Trump described ongoing talks with the European Union and China as positive, his broader tariff strategy continues to raise uncertainty among investors and trade negotiators.