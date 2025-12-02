Trump envoys arrive in Moscow for Ukraine peace talks

HQ

Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a potential end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized his desire to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, but previous meetings with Putin in Alaska and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Last week, a leaked set of 28 draft peace proposals sparked concern in Kyiv and Europe, with critics saying it largely accommodated Moscow's key demands, including restrictions on Ukraine's military, Russian control over parts of the country, and limitations on NATO expansion. European powers quickly presented a counter-proposal, while Washington said it had refined its peace framework.

Putin has described the proposals as a "basis for future agreements" but warned that if Ukraine rejects an accord, Russian forces will continue advancing. Russia currently controls over 19% of Ukraine, and its military has made notable gains in 2025, according to pro-Ukrainian maps, despite heavy losses.

European and Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that a rushed, pro-Russian deal could open the door to Russian access to United States investments in energy and natural resources, while undermining Kyiv's sovereignty.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Ukrainian officials, including National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, in Miami before departing for Moscow. President Zelensky reiterated that any peace must be "fair" and not reward Russia for a war it started.