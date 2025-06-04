English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump envoy warns of rising tensions after Ukrainian strikes on Russian bombers

Deep drone attacks on Russia's nuclear-capable bombers prompt concern over potential escalation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, US special envoy Keith Kellogg has voiced alarm over a sharp rise in geopolitical risk following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airbases housing strategic bombers (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).

The unprecedented reach of the attacks has sparked fears about provoking a nuclear power's defence apparatus. Kellogg stressed the psychological weight of these hits, especially as peace talks in Istanbul stalled with opposing demands on both sides.

Trump envoy warns of rising tensions after Ukrainian strikes on Russian bombers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 20, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content