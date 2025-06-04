Trump envoy warns of rising tensions after Ukrainian strikes on Russian bombers

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, US special envoy Keith Kellogg has voiced alarm over a sharp rise in geopolitical risk following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airbases housing strategic bombers (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).
The unprecedented reach of the attacks has sparked fears about provoking a nuclear power's defence apparatus. Kellogg stressed the psychological weight of these hits, especially as peace talks in Istanbul stalled with opposing demands on both sides.