Trump doubles down on support for Hegseth as second Signal leak surfaces

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Trump is standing firm behind Hegseth after reports surfaced that Hegseth once again shared sensitive details about a US military operation in a private Signal chat, this time including his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

The group, reportedly created to coordinate administrative matters, circulated specifics of a March strike on Yemen's Houthi forces, echoing a similar incident last month. This unfolds as tensions rise within the Pentagon, following a wave of firings linked to leaks.

While Trump doubles down on support for Hegseth and the White House insists no classified material was shared, Hegseth's inner circle has rapidly unraveled, with several aides dismissed in recent days, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.