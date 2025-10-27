Trump dismisses vice president run as "too cute" but leaves door open to third term as president

HQ

Trump said on Monday that he will not seek the vice presidency in the 2028 election, calling the idea "too cute," but stopped short of ruling out the possibility of a third presidential term, a prospect that continues to fuel speculation and constitutional debate.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way from Malaysia to Tokyo, Trump addressed suggestions that he could return to the White House through a vice-presidential bid. "I'd be allowed to do that," he said.

Then, after thinking about it for a few seconds, he dismissed the idea. "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's not, it wouldn't be right."

The United States Constitution's 22nd Amendment explicitly limits presidents to two elected terms, while the 12th Amendment bars anyone ineligible for the presidency from serving as vice president.

Still, Trump's allies, including former strategist Steve Bannon, have floated legal and political workarounds to extend Trump's tenure, despite widespread dismissal of such proposals by constitutional scholars.

"I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever," Trump said when asked about seeking a third term. Pressed on whether he was ruling it out, Trump responded ambiguously: "Am I not ruling it out? I mean you'll have to tell me."

The president also praised his running mate, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling them "great people" and an "unstoppable" potential team for 2028. "I think if they ever formed a group, it'd be unstoppable," Trump said.

United States President Donald Trump's remarks have further complicated the Republican Party's 2028 outlook, as several figures within his orbit hint at scenarios where Trump could remain a central force in United States politics.

In a recent interview with The Economist, Bannon said there was a "plan" to bypass the two-term limit and claimed Trump's continued leadership was "an instrument of divine will." Of course, if you want to learn more about that, you can do so at the following link. Go!