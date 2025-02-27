Trump dismisses Starmer's call for Ukraine security pledge

HQ

In a meeting at the White House, Trump brushed off Starmer's push for a stronger United States security commitment to Ukraine, instead emphasizing a minerals trade deal as the primary safeguard against Russian aggression (via Reuters).

While Starmer sought assurances that the United States would provide concrete military backing for Kyiv, Trump argued that economic engagement was the best form of support, implying that American business interests would naturally keep Ukraine secure.

The two leaders also discussed trade, with Trump voicing concerns about European Union policies, particularly regarding tariffs and trade imbalances, while Starmer defended Britain's economic relationship with the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump's upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to finalize a minerals agreement that, despite its financial benefits, notably excludes any explicit security guarantees.

As tensions rise in Europe, Starmer signaled that Britain might bolster its own defense commitments to Ukraine, but Trump remained noncommittal. For now, it remains to be seen whether economic ties will prove a sufficient deterrent against further Russian aggression.