Trump dismisses Musk's new political party as "ridiculous"

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Elon Musk's plan to launch a new political movement, calling the initiative "ridiculous" and reaffirming his belief in the two-party system (learn more about Musk's plan here).

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion," Trump told reporters.

He also questioned the propriety of having previously nominated a Musk associate to lead NASA, citing potential conflicts of interest. The tension follows Musk's pledge to challenge Trump and Trump's recent signing of a bill that curtails green-energy incentives.