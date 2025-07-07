English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump dismisses Musk's new political party as "ridiculous"

Trump pushes back against Musk's growing political ambitions and questions past NASA nomination.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Elon Musk's plan to launch a new political movement, calling the initiative "ridiculous" and reaffirming his belief in the two-party system (learn more about Musk's plan here).

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion," Trump told reporters.

He also questioned the propriety of having previously nominated a Musk associate to lead NASA, citing potential conflicts of interest. The tension follows Musk's pledge to challenge Trump and Trump's recent signing of a bill that curtails green-energy incentives.

Trump dismisses Musk's new political party as "ridiculous"
Rome, Georgia, USA. March 9, 2024. Donald Trump, 2024 presidential candidate, at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, USA // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content