Trump disappointed by call with Putin: "No progress at all"

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Friday, United States President Donald Trump expressed frustration after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting Russia remains unwilling to curb its offensive in Ukraine.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's there, and I'm very disappointed. I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad. I didn't make any progress with him at all."

The conversation, which came just hours before Russian strikes hit Kyiv and the east, did little to clarify Moscow's position. With doubts growing about Washington's military support, Trump is expected to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.