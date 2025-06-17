English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump denies G7 exit was linked to Israel-Iran ceasefire talks

The United States president dismissed Macron's claims, calling them inaccurate.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Donald Trump has denied that his early exit from the G7 summit in Canada was related to any US offer to broker peace between Israel and Iran, countering statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Here's what Trump stated on his Truth Social platform as he departed the G7 summit in Canada for Washington: Macron "mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran."

Trump criticized Macron's remarks as misguided and said his return to Washington had broader motivations unrelated to a ceasefire. Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the Middle East, with Washington still expressing interest in reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Trump denies G7 exit was linked to Israel-Iran ceasefire talks
Washington DC USA - Feb 22, 2025 - President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a speech at the CPAC political event // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranUnited States


Loading next content