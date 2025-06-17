Trump denies G7 exit was linked to Israel-Iran ceasefire talks

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Donald Trump has denied that his early exit from the G7 summit in Canada was related to any US offer to broker peace between Israel and Iran, countering statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron.



Here's what Trump stated on his Truth Social platform as he departed the G7 summit in Canada for Washington: Macron "mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran."

Trump criticized Macron's remarks as misguided and said his return to Washington had broader motivations unrelated to a ceasefire. Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the Middle East, with Washington still expressing interest in reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran.