Trump criticises his portrait in Colorado's Capitol

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Donald Trump has called for the removal of a portrait of him displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, claiming that it has been intentionally distorted. The painting, created by British artist Sarah Boardman, was unveiled in 2019.

Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the portrayal on social media, describing it as the worst he has ever seen, and went on to claim that it was intentionally distorted. He further criticised Boardman, suggesting that her artistic skill had diminished with age.

The president, speaking on behalf of many discontented Coloradans, urged Governor Jared Polis to take down the controversial piece, claiming that it failed to represent him accurately. For now, it remains to be seen whether the portrait will be removed from the Capitol.