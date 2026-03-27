Trump delays deadline for Iran to open the strait of Hormuz by 10 days

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Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 10 days, pushing it to April 6 while insisting that negotiations with Tehran are "going very well." This temporarily pauses threatened attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, which had been part of Washington's escalating pressure campaign during the ongoing conflict.

Trump maintains that the US holds the upper hand, suggesting the conflict is already effectively decided, while still warning Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. However, analysts point to a significant gap between both sides' demands, making a near-term agreement unlikely as tensions remain high across the region.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time," Trump said on Truth Social.