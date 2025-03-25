Trump defends national security adviser amid Signal leak controversy

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump has come to the defence of his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, after a Signal messaging group containing highly classified details about a military strike was mistakenly shared with a journalist.

The leak, which included sensitive information regarding the planned attack on Houthi targets in Yemen, was deemed a mere glitch by the president, who firmly maintained that it had no impact on the military operation or its success.

Despite some officials calling for Waltz's resignation over his alleged carelessness, Trump praised him, emphasising the mistake was isolated. Internal whispers suggest Waltz's position remains under scrutiny, with some insiders predicting his departure.