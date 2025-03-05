Trump defends aggressive start, sparks division in Congress

HQ

In a speech packed with triumph and defiance, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was back, touting his sweeping tariffs, government downsizing, and hardline immigration policies as proof of his administration's rapid transformation (via Reuters).

Speaking before Congress in a record-breaking 100-minute address, the longest presidential address to Congress in modern U.S. history, he praised billionaire Elon Musk for uncovering supposed government fraud and defended his abrupt halt of military aid to Ukraine, which has sent shockwaves through European allies.

Trump's push for new tariffs, including a 25% levy on Mexico and Canada, further rattled financial markets, deepening concerns over inflation and potential recession risks. While his Republican supporters cheered, Democrats walked out in protest, holding signs denouncing what they called an authoritarian shift.

The speech, filled with attacks on his predecessor Joe Biden and vows to balance the federal budget through tax cuts and spending reductions, showcased Trump's combative style—one that continues to galvanize his base while alienating moderates. For now, it remains to be seen how his policies will play out.